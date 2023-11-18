Alcohol | A bottle of Scotch whiskey was auctioned at a higher price than ever

The Macallan 1926 whiskey spent 60 years in oak casks and was bottled in 1986.

Bottle of The Macallan Adami 1926 whiskey was sold on Saturday at Sotheby’s auction in London for a record-breaking price of almost 2.2 million pounds, or about 2.5 million euros, reports the news agencies AP and AFP.

The hammer price rose higher than expected, as the bids had been predicted to rise to a maximum of £1.2 million.

Sotheby’s told AFP the price is “a record for a bottle of any liquor or wine sold at auction”. A single bottle of the same Scotch from the same lot had set the previous record when it sold at the same auction for £1.5 million in 2019.

Auction whiskey manager Jonny Fowle told AFP that he got a taste for this special drink.

“I tasted a tiny, tiny drop. It’s very rich. It has a lot of dried fruit, as you might expect. Lots of spice, lots of wood.”

The Macallan 1926 whiskey spent 60 years in an oak cask that had previously been used to mature sherry in Spain, and a batch of 40 bottles was bottled in 1986. The bottles had a few different labels. Of those, 12 labels were designed by an Italian painter Valerio Adami.

The Macallan distillery is located in Moray, Scotland.