Alcobendas is the city they have already chosen 16,700 companies, among them 679 multinationals, to develop their economic activity, making it the second Spanish city in business turnover in 2024 and the second in terms of volume of installed headquarters of large companies, such as BP, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Canon, Mercedes, Pfizer or Bankinter , among many others.

This municipality north of the capital is known for offering attractive tax benefits that have influenced the attraction of companies. Determining factors to be the second largest city that contributes to the GDP of the Community of Madrid. The first 50 companies in this Madrid city have a turnover double that of companies in Barcelona, ​​with 18 companies with a turnover of more than 1,000 million euros.

Alcobendas generates confidence, it has a great quality of life in a sustainable environment, with great services, with good infrastructure, a great diversity of residential areas with urbanizations such as La Moraleja, but also with more urban environments and with a great educational and cultural offer. .

Besides, Alcobendas is European City of Sports 2025, with 500,000 square meters of sports facilities that make it the Spanish city of more than 100,000 inhabitants with the largest area dedicated to sports. A privileged location and a unique business ecosystem: seven business parks and two industrial estates just round off the benefits of this great city that make it very attractive to settle in.









The Local Employment Observatory reflects in its latest report that numerous companies continue to choose Alcobendas to set up shop and these companies generate more than 120,000 direct jobs, the majority in services related to computing and telecommunications; placing its unemployment rate at 6%, the lowest of the last 17 years, very close to full employment, and less than half the national average.

The main companies from various industrial sectors have chosen Alcobendas to settle and grow. It is the city with the largest number of pharmaceutical companies in the Community, some of great relevance such as Pfizer, Teva, Italfarmaco or Lilly. It is also an automotive hub, as the national headquarters of six of the world’s largest automobile manufacturing groups: Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Renault, KIA and Volkswagen, which account for nearly 30% of sales and registrations in Spain, and technological hub, with companies such as Indra (world leader in technological engineering), Samsung, Cisco or Canon and data centers such as Equinix and Data 4, which has made Alcobendas the second Madrid city in income in both sectors, five times higher than those of the next municipality in the ranking. Companies in the automotive sector have grown by 3.5% compared to the previous year, those in the pharmaceutical sector by 11.5% and those in high technology by 4.9%, according to data provided by the company Informa D&B, a leading company in the provision of commercial, financial and sector information.

But this city does not stop advancing, Alcobendas is betting heavily on innovation, as confirmed by the latest Report on Technological and Innovative Companies in the Community of Madrid for the year 2024, by El Referente, and the Startup Ecosystem Report , from the Madri+d Knowledge Foundation, which position our city as one of the main innovation hubs in the Community of Madrid.