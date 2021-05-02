University of Burgos and Lexus Alcobendas They will play the final of the Copa de Rey at the Carlos Belmonte stadium in Alcobendas on June 5 or 6, after their victories against Barça and Silverstorm El Salvador, respectively.

Barça, who started as favorites in the semifinal, went ahead on the scoreboard 16-3, but ended up losing 16-17 to a University of Burgos Sub-zero who pushed hard at the end to get the victory and his qualification for the final.

In the Pepe Rojo of Valladolid, El Salvador and Alcobendas repeated the same confrontation a week later. Madrid won in the League and also in the Cup, after a tense, hard game played from power to power until the last gasp.

The locals went ahead with a punishing blow and the Madrilenians, after missing several opportunities to transform, they got a trial and transformation to put the 3-7 that would be final, after minutes of uncertainty.