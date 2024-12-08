Alcobendas is the economic engine of the northern area of ​​Madrid thanks to the application of our Popular Party policies: lower taxes, good management and support for entrepreneurs, entrepreneurship and job creation. We are a municipality that offers guarantee and trust with a stable government that has already approved its budgets for the year 2025 and that has zero debt. That’s why Alcobendas moves forward.

We have recovered the economic dynamism of Alcobendas, which remained hampered by the paralysis of an ineffective socialist government during the previous mandate. Thanks to the good management of all our council departments, which translates into effective administration of public resources and the reduction of fiscal pressure, being at the same time leaders in transparency, as certified by the InfoParticipa 2023 Seal, with compliance with the 100% of all indicators evaluated.

We have a stable government that generates confidence, the city advances and improves significantly. The more than 16,700 companies installed in Alcobendas know this and nine out of ten register positive and stable turnover.

Alcobendas rewards talent, promotes investment, protects private property and prioritizes the quality of life of families. With a stable government that guarantees the warmth of legal security and certainty. There is no other secret. Good management, solvency and stability are rising. Maxime when we see that every day the Pedro Sánchez government invents new obstacles for those who risk and prosper.









This success system feeds itself. Talent attracts talent. Wealth calls for new opportunities. My city today has record numbers of Social Security affiliates. Today, Alcobendas generates employment for twice as many people as its active population. It is clear that Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s freedom policies work.

And we are very clear: we offer a very beneficial fiscal framework, with the municipality being more than 100,000 inhabitants of the Community of Madrid with lower tax pressure, both for residents and companies, with a low coefficient of the Economic Activities Tax and an agile administration so that bureaucracy and taxes do not stifle business opportunities.

We are committed to infrastructure, good connections, mobility and innovation. We have signed an agreement with the Community of Madrid Accelerator to attract new investment and projects and our API program (Open Innovation Platform), a pioneering project in Spain, connects large corporations with startups, promoting their development and growth. And, above all, we maintain a good relationship with all the companies that have chosen us and we offer maximum help to all those who want to come to our city.

Madrid and Alcobendas compete today with the large business hubs of London, Paris or Berlin.

It is time to consolidate our region among the great European powers. Rowing together.

Mentioning the words of the regional president, Alcobendas is nothing more than a small Madrid within Madrid. A great dream of freedom and excellence that advances day by day.