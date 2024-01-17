Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/17/2024 – 21:55

Alcoa reported, this Wednesday, 17, a net loss of US$ 150 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, smaller than the negative balance of US$ 395 million recorded in the same quarter of 2022.

The result equates to a loss of US$0.84 per share, or US$0.56 in adjusted terms, slightly better than the US$0.85 loss expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

According to the corporate balance sheet, the company's revenue totaled US$2.6 billion in the three months ended in December, a number similar to the fourth quarter of 2022. The result was in line with what was expected by FactSet.

At 6:30 pm (Brasília time), the share fell 2.43% in the after hours of the New York Stock Exchange