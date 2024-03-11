Alcoa said on Monday, 11, that it has agreed to acquire Alumina in a deal that values ​​the Australian company's equity at around US$2.2 billion, concluding weeks of negotiations on an offer that will help consolidate the North American company. as one of the world's largest producers of bauxite and aluminum.

Pittsburgh-based Alcoa's pursuit of Alumina represents a bet on commodities that are expected to play an essential role in the energy transition, with aluminum being used in large quantities to make electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure.

Alcoa made several offers for Alumina before persuading its directors to support the deal. Alumina said its independent non-executive directors and CEO recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the proposed acquisition.



#Alcoa #advances #agreement #acquire #Australian #Alumina #billion