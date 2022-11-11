On Twitter, users called the deputy elected “cool”; others criticized the “praise” for the former governor of SP

Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), had its name involved in several publications on social networks this Thursday (10.Nov.2022). The reason: the socks he wore. The detail of the former toucan’s outfit was captured by the photojournalist of the Power 360Sergio Lima.

Alckmin accompanied the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) at an event at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Branco do Brasil), in Brasília, where the transition of government takes place. were also on stage Gleisi HoffmannPT president, and Janja, Lula’s wife – watch the intact of the meeting (55min50s).



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 10.Nov.2022 Geraldo Alckmin during an event at CCBB this Thursday (10.Nov.2022); in detail, the polka dot socks he wore

On social networks, several profiles manifested, shared photos and made comments about Alckmin’s socks. Many in jest and, in a way, praising the vice president-elect, such as deputy Lidice da Mata (PT-BA), and others, in a critical tone.

See the compilation of tweets below:

Not all messages posted on Twitter were in a good-humored tone or complimenting the vice president-elect’s attire. Some recalled the time when the former toucan was governor of the State of São Paulo.