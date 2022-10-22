Former minister said he was reluctant before running for governor of SP, but that Bolsonaro needed an ally in the state

The candidate for the government of São Paulo Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) said, in an interview with Flow Podcast this Friday (21.Oct.2022), that the decision of the former governor of the State Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) to be vice president on the ticket of the ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to the Plateau was a “door that opened” for your candidacy.

“He [Alckmin] takes a left turn. He, in a way, pulls on the handbrake, gives a hobbyhorse, a ‘180’ on his trajectory. One thing his own electorate never understood“, said. The former minister considered that, with the movement, “a mass of voters in the interior was left helpless” and without political reference.

Tarcísio also stated that he was reluctant before deciding to run for the Executive of the largest electoral college in the country for “fear”, but that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) needed an allied candidate in the state.

“The president gave me this challenge. It was important for him to have someone aligned running here in São Paulo. So, there’s a political issue as well.“, said the former Minister of Infrastructure.

The leader in electoral polls for the government of São Paulo in the 2nd round (see here the polls aggregator of the Power 360) said that Lula’s eventual victory in the dispute for the Plateau “gets in the way” its planning, if elected, but which is “very optimistic” for a Bolsonaro turn.

The former minister said that because he is the president’s candidate in the state, more than 520,000 voters in São Paulo voted null for typing Bolsonaro’s number in the governor option, which he intends to correct in his 2nd round campaign. “He was astronaut’s faultsaid Tarcísio in reference to Marcos Pontes (PL), an elected senator in the state who was also on the team of government ministers for the Science portfolio.

In the 1st round of the elections, Tarcísio had 42.32% of the valid votes; the PT candidate and his opponent in the 2nd round, Fernando Haddadreceived 35.70%.