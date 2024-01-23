Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/23/2024 – 21:28

The Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), will participate remotely in the launch ceremony of Tabata Amaral's (PSB) pre-candidacy for the Mayor of São Paulo, which will take place next Thursday, 25th, at around 10:30 am , in Vila Missionária, south of the capital.

As January 25th is a municipal holiday, which celebrates the city's anniversary, Alckmin will not be able to physically attend the event due to commitments in Brasília. However, the minister of micro and small businesses, Márcio França (PSB), and television presenter José Luiz Datena (PSB) will be at the event. Datena recently joined the party and is one of those tipped to be vice-president in São Paulo.

The meeting, which will officially serve to launch a manifesto with the points defended for the city of São Paulo, will take place at the house of the federal deputy's mother. Party parliamentarians and members of the campaign team being assembled are also expected.

Tabata Amaral is 30 years old and is in her second term as a federal deputy. If confirmed as the party's candidate, it will be the first time that the parliamentarian will run for an Executive position. She was once a member of the PDT, an acronym from which she was suspended for having voted in favor of Jair Bolsonaro's Pension Reform. Soon after, she migrated to the PSB and managed to maintain her mandate by decision of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).