Estadão Content 12/31/2023 – 9:36

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, will give an interview this Sunday, at 11 am, about two initiatives announced yesterday by the government, the Green Mobility and Innovation Program (Mover) and the bill on accelerated depreciation. The interview will take place at the MDIC headquarters, in Brasília.

The MP establishing the Mover Program was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Saturday, 30. Aimed at the automotive sector, the initiative should replace Rota 2030 and provides, among other points, differentiated taxation for sustainable vehicles , incentives for carrying out research and development activities for the mobility and logistics industries and mandatory requirements for the sale of vehicles produced in the country and for the import of new vehicles.

Also in yesterday's edition of the DOU, the government sent a message to the National Congress informing the sending of the bill that authorizes the use of the instrument of so-called “accelerated depreciation” to encourage economic sectors to invest in new machines, equipment, devices and instruments. R$3.4 billion will be allocated to the program.