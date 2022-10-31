By Lisandra Paraguassu

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – It was in April this year that an enthusiastic, and hoarse, Geraldo Alckmin took to the microphone of a plenary session taken by trade unionists and shouted an enthusiastic “Viva Lula!”, taking the audience, journalists and themselves by surprise. politicians used to a restrained, discreet ex-Tucano and, above all, opposed to Lula for most of his political life.

It was the portrait of a new Geraldo Alckmin who, a few days earlier, had been officially nominated as vice president on the ticket with Lula, leaving behind the ostracism he had plunged into since 2018, when his candidacy for the presidency received only 4.76% of the votes.

Alckmin planned to return to politics as governor of São Paulo, a position he held twice, winning the elections in the first round. But with the PSDB dominated by João Doria, who from his pupil had become an internal rival, the former governor knew that his only way out was to leave the party he had helped found 33 years earlier.

The decision to disaffiliate was difficult, say sources close to the former governor, but the prospect of being a candidate for vice cheered up a politician who was already seen as a forgotten letter by many.

The stitching that led the former governor to Lula’s ticket began several months earlier, still in the second half of 2021, with typically Alckmist bids on one side and Lulas on the other.

It was not to be Lula’s deputy that the former governor had his first conversations with the PT. Alckmin had already decided to leave the PSDB and would be a candidate for the government of São Paulo by some other party. The first contacts tried rather to convince the former governor to be a candidate for the Senate on a ticket with Fernando Haddad (PT) and Márcio França (PSB) –one governor and the other vice-, paving the way for one of the two to inherit his votes, but he didn’t.

The negotiation evolved into an attempt to, as a candidate for the government – ​​at the time the negotiation was with the PSD – Alckmin to open space for Lula on his platform. It was at a dinner between Haddad and two other interlocutors that the idea of ​​inviting him to be Lula’s deputy came up.

Haddad, who headed the entire negotiation, said he heard from one of the people at a dinner that, since the conversations were so good, why couldn’t Alckmin be Lula’s deputy? The former mayor, now one of the former president’s closest people, then spoke to a close friend of Alckmin’s to talk to the former governor, while he would take the proposal to Lula.

Haddad told about the conversation on the Bocas Ordinarias podcast. After a meeting at PT’s headquarters, he waited for the room to empty and invited Lula for a chat.

“I’m going to tell you something that if you say no, this conversation never existed. If you don’t say no I’ll feel allowed to play. His little eye shone, he put his hand on his mustache and said: ‘Haddad, politics is extraordinary,’” he recalled.

There the negotiations began that ended up in the formation of a ticket considered the most improbable of this and all the last elections. There were a few months of meetings and dinners between Alckmin, Haddad and Gabriel Chalita – who had been secretary of the PT in the city hall and Alckmin in the state government, and who was the bridge – in which the possibility of the ticket was never directly discussed, but served for the former governor to mature a decision.

“There were hours of conversations about various subjects, but he never got to the main one”, says a source present at some of these meetings. Until one of the former governor’s interlocutors called Haddad to say that it was time for the first dinner between Alckmin and Lula.

The agreement itself was only closed in December, and the slow process, say people close to Alckmin, is a characteristic of the former governor, who says little about what he is thinking, unless he has already made a decision.

ROLE OF ALCKMIN

The PT candidate saw in the ticket with Alckmin the possibility of passing on the message he intended for these elections, that of moderation and a nod to the center, in the face of a scenario in which many were betting on an angry Lula, after 580 days in prison, or in a turn to the left.

Sources interviewed by Reuters recall that the former president did not see the former toucan as a great aggregator of direct votes, but a symbol for a broad front against Bolsonaro – which in fact happened in this second round and with intense collaboration from Alckmin.

Since June, when the ticket was officially launched, the ex-governor has been the liaison with sectors that Lula found it difficult to talk to: the financial market, agribusiness, doctors.

In the second round, it was Alckmin’s hands that brought to the campaign names such as former Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles and traditional toucans such as Pimenta da Veiga, as well as economists such as Pérsio Arida, André Lara Rezende and Pedro Malan, helping Lula to transform his campaign on the broad front he wanted from the start.

Despite this, Alckmin’s economic ideas were not incorporated into Lula’s government program, according to elected deputy Guilherme Boulos, one of the coordinators of Lula’s campaign.

“Alckmin was seen as an expression of an anti-Bolsonaro democratic front. At no time were Alckmin’s liberal ideas incorporated into the Lula-Alckmin ticket’s government program. There was no promise in this regard”, said Boulos in a recent interview with Roda Viva.

Since taking his place on the ticket, Alckmin has won a privileged place alongside Lula and is now one of the former president’s main interlocutors. He is on the main agendas with him, except when he receives what he calls “special missions” — in the final stretch of the second round, for example, he went to Minas Gerais, one of the centers of the battle in the dispute.

He is respected and praised by the main names of the PT’s hard core and no one doubts that he will have a prominent position in the government. On this assumption, speculations have already passed that he could be minister in several areas, from Agriculture to the Economy, but the former governor guarantees that he never discussed this with Lula.

The extent of his moderating role will depend on the size he will have in government, as his future role is not yet defined.

“They never talked about it. They talk about political articulation, about government programs, but they never talked about positions or government composition”, says a source close to the former governor.

The path to the heart of petismo was not easy. Even those who defend him today saw in Alckmin a “Temper risk” for Lula – a name palatable to the market, to Congress, which could be tempted to betray Lula and negotiate an impeachment, as Michel Temer did with Dilma Rousseff.

Anyone who knows Alckmin guarantees that this hypothesis does not exist. And, today, within the PT, the position is the same.

However, the former governor’s history of clashes and criticism of Lula and the PT, and his original more center-right positions, bothered some sectors linked to the PT, to the point of deputy Rui Falcão –former president of the party– having given interviews at the time of the negotiation, making his contrary position clear.

Today, however, Alckmin has conquered militancy. And, on October 1st, it was a clearly happy former toucan who arrived at Avenida Paulista for the closing walk of the first round, received with a war cry that one would never expect to hear in PT groups: “Aha, Uhu, o Chuchu is ours!”.