Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) was close to Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader who was killed in the early hours of Wednesday (31) in Iran. They met in the country’s capital, Tehran, on Tuesday afternoon (30), during the inauguration of the country’s new president, Masud Pezeshkian.

Haniyeh also attended the inauguration ceremony in the country that is an ally of Hamas, and images from a local TV station and journalists present recorded the meeting. People’s Gazette requested explanations from the office of the Vice President of the Republic and is awaiting a response.

Alckmin has not yet commented on the trip to Iran and Haniyeh’s proximity to the ceremony. He has been in Tehran since last Monday (29) representing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the inauguration of the new president and to participate in bilateral meetings with businessmen and with the president of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mining and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Samad Hassanzadeh, this Wednesday (31).

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on Haniyeh’s death.

The death of Ismail Haniyeh was confirmed earlier by Hamas, which blamed Israel for the attack during an official visit to the Iranian capital.

“The brother leader, the martyr fighter Ismail Haniyeh, died as a result of a treacherous Zionist attack on his residence in Tehran,” Hamas said in a statement.

Israel has not yet confirmed the attack or Haniyeh’s death. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also mentioned the attack, which reportedly killed one of Haniyeh’s bodyguards.

Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its rival Fatah faction, condemned Haniyeh’s “assassination,” blaming it on the “occupation.” Sami Abu Zahri, a Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, said “the martyrdom of the group’s leaders will not break the will of the movement or the Palestinian people.”

Haniyeh’s death comes shortly after Israel confirmed it killed Fuad Shukr, the military chief of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, in retaliation for an attack that killed 12 children in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

Ismail Haniyeh, born in 1962 in the Al Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, studied at the Islamic University of Gaza and graduated with a degree in Arabic literature. He became involved with Hamas in the 1980s and was appointed head of an office for the group in 1997.

He led the Hamas list that won the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections and became prime minister in a national unity government with Fatah, but disagreements between the two groups resulted in Hamas taking power in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

Haniyeh was the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip from 2012 until 2017, when he was replaced by Yahya Sinwar. In May 2017, Haniyeh was elected chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau and, as of 2019, he lived in Qatar, from where he led and represented the militia internationally.