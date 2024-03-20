Vice president and minister uses Pikachu to expand reach on social media and dispel the “chayote popsicle” image

The Vice President's Social Media Team Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) continues to focus on memes on social media to talk about the proposals of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the ministry he commands (Mdic). From August 2023, when the team made the 1st post using an internet joke, until February 2024, Alckmin's profiles had a 186% increase in the engagement rate from July 2023, the last month without posts with memes, until February 2024. The data is from the agency Bites:

July 2023 – average of 2,848 interactions per post;

– average of 2,848 interactions per post; February 2024 – average of 19,851 interactions per post.

The networks analyzed were Facebook, X (former Twitter) and Instagram.

A Publication with the most views on your profile on X in 2024 is about Toyota's R$11 billion investment in Brazil. Alckmin shared a montage showing the Chureito Pagoda, a well-known Japanese postcard, with an image of himself in a kimono and drawings such as “Naruto”, “Pokémon” and “Knights of the Zodiac”. O post has over 10.2 million views, 48,000 likes and 12,000 shares.

In terms of followers, the increase was 3.8%:

July 2023 – 3 millions followers on X, Instagram and Facebook;

– followers on X, Instagram and Facebook; February 2024 – 3.1 million followers on X, Instagram and Facebook.

WHO MAKES THEM POSTS

The creations of posts are written by an exclusive team for the administration of Alckmin's networks. In August 2023, the vice president's Instagram profile had announced the visa exemption agreement for periods of up to 90 days between Brazil and Japan through an image of the Pokémon Pikachu and the Brazilian flag on its cheeks.

It was the 1st post which publicized government-related actions in meme format.

The objective of this strategy is:

increase the reach of the vice president's publications and publicize government or government actions Doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services), mainly for young audiences;

show a more informal side of Geraldo Alckmin.

SQUID WITH CHUCHU

It was during the 2022 election campaign that the vice president began to break the serious and discreet image he had maintained until then.

In May of that year, at an event to launch the Lula-Alckmin presidential ticket, the former governor made a pun with the president's name and the nickname he received from political opponents in São Paulo. He said that “squid is a dish that goes well with chayote”. Alckmin was called “chayote popsicle”, a reference to a bland food, due to its discreet manner and unenthusiastic pronouncements. The speech at the event was widely applauded.

In November 2022, the vice president went viral on social media when he wore polka dot socks at an event in CCBB (Centro Cultural do Banco do Brasil), in Brasília, where the government transition was taking place. Alckmin received praise and was called “cool”.