Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/03/2024 – 22:04

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, stated on the evening of this Wednesday, 6th, that, with the recent announcements, the volume of investments in the automotive sector in Brazil will reach R$97 .3 billion. Just this week, Stellantis and Toyota presented their new investment plans in the country, the first with R$30 billion and the second with R$11 billion by 2030.

“Today we closed R$97.3 billion in investments in the automotive industry alone. And with the guarantee framework, we will have cheaper car credit”, said Alckmin when participating in an event National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), promoted for the entity to deliver to the minister a series of sector proposals to the Executive and Legislative.

The minister also took advantage of the ceremony to once again ask for support for three proposals from his portfolio in Congress. Among them, the provisional measure that creates Mover, a program for the automotive industry that helped boost automakers' investment plans.

Alckmin once again cited the bill that provides for super-accelerated depreciation to encourage the renewal of machinery by industry, in addition to the proposal to create a Development Credit Letter (LCD), the subject of a PL sent by the government to Congress at the end of the last year.

The Minister of Entrepreneurship, Márcio França, was also present at the event and reinforced the intention to launch a debt renegotiation program for companies this month, which is called Unrolling the legal entity.