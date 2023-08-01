The vice president met this Monday (July 31) with the investment minister of Saudi Arabia, who handed him the gift

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), decided to return to Saudi Arabia a statue in the shape of a camel received as a gift this Monday (31.Jul.2023). The object is made of metals and precious stones.

During the afternoon, Alckmin published an image in which he appears receiving the statue delivered by the investment minister of the Arab country, Khalid Al-Falih. The publication, however, was deleted. The vice-president’s advisory said it is common for images and texts published on social networks to change.

The statue should be delivered to the Saudi Arabian embassy in Brasília. A document signed by Alckmin’s chief of staff, Pedro Guerra, explains:

“With the necessary excuses, we inform you that Brazilian national regulations make it impossible for public authorities to receive gifts of high value, even if used only to show respect and the possibility of convergence of interests in joint actions of reciprocal interest”. read the full (48KB) of the document.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, also informed that he will return one ounce of gold received from Al-Falih. By means of a note, the Treasury stated that it follows the guidance of the Secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas.

Alckmin and Haddad participated in the opening of the Brazil-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum, held by Fiesp (Federation of Industries of São Paulo). At the event, the vice president stated that he intends to strengthen trade relations between the two countries. Alckmin also highlighted the energy, automobile and, mainly, fertilizer sectors as areas of mutual interest.