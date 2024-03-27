The minister's speech was at the Brazil-France forum at Fiesp this Wednesday; at the event, Frenchman says that the EU-Mercosur agreement is “terrible”

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, said, this Wednesday (27th March 2024), that partnerships between economic blocs should produce gains for both sides.

“We made an agreement with Singapore and we have conversations with the European Union and EFTA (European Free Trade Association). President Lula always says that there has to be reciprocity. It's a win-win. We conquered the market, we opened the market”stated Alckmin.

The vice-president participated in the opening of the Brazil-France Economic Forum held at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), in the capital of São Paulo. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who is in Brazil, also participated in the event.

In his speech, given shortly after Alckmin's speech, the Frenchman classified the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur as “terrible”. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is favorable.

According to Macron, the current agreement has been negotiated for more than 20 years and has not been updated to include, for example, issues such as climate. For him, the agreement “it needs to be renegotiated from scratch”.

“Mercosur is a terrible agreement as it is being negotiated now. This agreement was negotiated 20 years ago. I do not support this agreement. It’s not what we want,” he said. “Let us put aside an agreement from 20 years ago and build a new, more responsible agreement, providing for issues such as climate and reciprocity”he stated.