Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2023 – 12:37

The Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin, said this Tuesday, 15, that the electricity supply will be normalized in the next few hours. He gave the statements to journalists at the Planalto Palace. It was the first speech by the government’s political nucleus about the blackout that hit almost all states in the country.

Asked if Planalto is satisfied with the work of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, Alckmin said yes.

Silveira was with the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Paraguay when the blackout was noticed. As a result, Alckmin became acting president in the country.

Lula and Silveira are returning to Brasilia. The return of the President of the Republic was already foreseen for the end of the morning, since Monday.

quick reaction

Alckmin declared that the blackout will not change his schedule for Tuesday. He said the government reacted quickly to the problem. And he claimed to have been informed as soon as the blackout was observed.

“Midwest, South and Southeast, 100% normalized. Northeast more than 80% normalized. North Region, 40%, but doing well. If there are no supervening facts, in a few hours the supply can be recovered”, declared Alckmin.

The vice-president said that he maintained contact with the executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Efrain Pereira da Cruz, responsible for the portfolio in Silveira’s absence. And that he did not talk to Lula about the topic.