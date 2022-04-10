Without mentioning the toucans, he said that the logic in SP is “if you don’t change parties, you don’t receive public money”

Former Governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) said this Saturday (April 9, 2022) that the current government of São Paulo “purchase” mayors through the release of funds.

The current management of the State is Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who took office on March 31 after the departure of João Doria (PSDB) to contest the presidency of the Republic.

Alckmin spoke at the pre-candidacy event of Márcio França (PSB) to Palácio dos Bandeirantes. The former governor said that the current government of São Paulo is wrong in tax policy and also in the way it uses resources.

“And how did you apply the money? Physiology. 19th century politics”declared Alckmin. “It is unacceptable for you to buy mayor. It’s unbelievable. I was mayor of the MDB at the height of the dictatorship, I didn’t get to that point. You put the knife in your chest ‘if you don’t change parties, you don’t get public money’”said the former toucan.

“It taxed the worker, it taxed consumption. Increased the tax on food in the middle of a pandemic”, said Alckmin. “It lowered the kerosene tax on airplanes, jets, and elite transport”criticized.

ALCKMIN X PSDB

To the Power 360the former Secretary of Regional Development of the State of SP Marco Vinholi defended the toucan government: “João Doria’s management is a milestone in the history of São Paulo. Despite having faced a pandemic, the state grew 7.5% between 2019 and 2021, surpassing the national mark, and today it makes record investments of R$ 50 billion”.

PSDB president in SP, Vinholi also criticized Alckmin and said that the former governor of São Paulo “learned quickly from PT” to the “attack and disrespect mayors”.

He denied the alleged “buying mayors”. He stated the following to the report: “There is no purchase of mayors, not least because they are not for sale. They were, rather, lacking concrete public policies and investments in their cities”.

ALCKMIN X DORIA

Geraldo Alckmin is the political godfather of João Doria, who supported his candidacy for mayor in 2016. Then they broke up. The dispute ended with Alckmin leaving the PSDB.

The former governor will be the vice on the ticket in which the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will compete for the Palácio do Planalto – for that, it joined the PSB.

Alckmin quoted PT in his speech. “What does Lula say? I’m going to put the rich on the Income Tax and the poor on the Budget. This is civilizing”declared the former governor.