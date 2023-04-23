Vice-president gave the statement while visiting the Planalto Palace with his family outside the official agenda

The vice-president of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin, said this Saturday (April 22, 2023) that the former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) Gonçalves Dias “did the right thing” by resigning after the release of images of him inside the Planalto Palace in the January 8 attacks. “I think Gdias did the right thing, which was to resign, and explained that at that moment he had difficulty in command. Let’s wait”he said while visiting Planalto with his family outside of the official agenda.