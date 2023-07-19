Estadão Contenti

07/18/2023

The acting president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), Geraldo Alckmin, defended this Tuesday, 18th, in a meeting with representatives of the São Paulo sugar-energy sector, the increase of the ethanol content in gasoline from 27.5 % to 30%, old sector demand.

The possibility of greater addition of biofuel to gasoline is foreseen in the Fuel of the Future Program, which should be created by the Executive through a bill.

Another theme addressed by Alckmin with the sector’s representatives was the increase in the mandate for biodiesel, mandatory blending of biodiesel in diesel oil.

According to sources, Alckmin stated that the guidelines for the project are being built. The vice president also discussed the establishment of targets for the “Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)”, renewable energy for aviation.

Present at the meeting were the directors of Datagro consultancy, Plínio and Luiz Fernando Nastari, and the president of the Parliamentary Front for the Valorization of the Sugar-Energy Sector, federal deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP).

The reason for the agenda was the delivery of an invitation to Alckmin to participate in a consulting event on the conclusion of the sugarcane harvest in the Center-South in October.

Earlier, Alckmin discussed the plan for sustainable fuels with the ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddad, of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, and of the Civil House, Rui Costa.























