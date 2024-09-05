Vice President and Minister of Industry and Commerce says that thermal plants will be able to meet electricity demand

The Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) declared this Thursday (September 5, 2024) that “there is no risk of power outages” in Brazil. The statement was made to journalists during an event of the Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers), in Brasília (DF).

The speech is an attempt to allay the concerns of the industrial sector about the situation of the Brazilian electrical system. The drought that is affecting the country is already considered the worst in history and has reduced the level of hydroelectric plants – responsible for 60% of the country’s electrical energy production – to less than 60% in 2 of the 4 subsystems.

According to the vice president, the ONS (National System Operator) said that there will be no power shortage in the country. To balance the low level in hydroelectric reservoirs, the agency will authorize the dispatch of thermal plants. “The ONS said that it is putting the thermal plants into operation and that there is no risk of power outages”said Alckmin.

At the end of August, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirastated that the prolonged drought should trigger the activation of 70% to 80% of the country’s thermal plants. The forecast is for October and November.

Despite ensuring that there will be no power shortages, the cost of electricity will be higher in the coming months. For September, Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) has already raised the tariff flag. Initially, the regulatory agency increased it to the highest level, but backtracked on Wednesday (September 4), to a lower level.