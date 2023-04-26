Lula is expected to announce a new command for the body when he returns from his trip to Europe; general Amaro is quoted for the vacancy

The acting president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) that the GSI (Institutional Security Office) should be maintained in the structure of the current government. He defended the investigation and accountability of any public officials of the agency in the invasion of the Planalto Palace on January 8.

“We should not end the agency because there was a mistake. What needs to be investigated and held accountable”, he said. Alckmin participated in the opening of the 22nd March of Municipal Legislatives, held by UVB (Union of Councilors of Brazil), in Brasilia.

Last week, images from the internal camera circuits of the Planalto Palace showed how the invaders gained access to several areas of the presidential building and the inaction of the former GSI minister, Marco Gonçalves Dias. He resigned on April 19 after the images were released. The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, was appointed as interim minister of the GSI.

Lula is expected to nominate General Marcos Antonio Amaro dos Santos, 65, known as General Amaro, in command of the GSI. O Power360 found out that the announcement should take a few days, as members of the most left wings of the PT are still pressing for the choice of a civilian to head the cabinet. However, the government must insist on the military to avoid erosion in the relationship with the Armed Forces.