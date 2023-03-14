In an event with mayors, the vice-president recognizes concern with municipalities’ collection: “It is not to take money from anyone”

the vice president Geraldo Alckmin said at an FNP (National Front of Mayors) event this Monday (13.Mar.2023) that the tax reform of the Lula government will not “take money from anyone”.

“I am aware of the concern about tax reform. It is not to take money from anyone, but to seek simplification and cost reduction and economic efficiency. You can be sure that the collection will grow for municipalities”said the deputy.

The reformulation of the Brazilian tax system was the keynote of members of the federal government at the general meeting of the FNP. Before Alckmin, Minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) declared that the approval of the tax reform by Congress will be the “great symbol” union between different political forces.

“We all know the importance [na] simplification of our country’s tax system, respecting local dynamics, [mas] that signals that those who want to invest in the country, expand employment and investment, find an increasingly favorable environment”said Padilla.