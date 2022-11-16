Vice president-elect says that the discussion will have to be done “calmly” and that the new Lula government “will not be a spendthrift”

The vice-president-elect and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said this Wednesday (16.Nov.2022) that a proposal for a new fiscal anchor will not be placed in the discussions of the ceiling-breaking PEC. He said, however, that the new administration of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “it will not be a spending government”🇧🇷

“The brand [dos 2 mandatos de Lula] it was fiscal responsibility. It will not be a spending government, but it needs to have a minimum to be able, on the one hand, to guarantee the social protection network, and on the other hand, the functioning of the State. […] And also have the minimum for investment because this will be important for the resumption of economic growth. The issue of fiscal anchoring will be discussed more calmly, it is not at this time “said.

Since the election campaign, Lula has advocated ending the spending cap rule, which limits the growth of most public spending to the inflation registered in the previous year. The petista, however, has not yet indicated what can be presented in its place. He only defends that spending on social issues should be seen as an investment.

The text of the ceiling-hole PEC should be presented this Wednesday (Nov. 16). Alckmin meets again with the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) in the afternoon. To journalists, the vice-president-elect said he believed the proposal would be “well-received”.

The proposed amendment to the Constitution is the preferred instrument of Lula’s team seeking authorization from Congress to spend R$ 175 billion outside the spending ceiling and pay the Auxílio Brasil (which should go back to being called Bolsa Família) of R$ 600 and an extra R$150 per child up to 6 years old.

According to Power360 found out, the draft of the PEC fura-teto removes the funding for the Brazil Aid permanently from the rule that limits public spending. The text also authorizes the allocation of funds arising from extraordinary revenues –such as, for example, collection not foreseen in the Budget– for public investments.