By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin said this Thursday that the market’s reaction to the draft presented by the elected government for the Transition PEC is momentary and will be overcome, and guaranteed that the government of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will discuss a new fiscal framework over time.

The presentation of the draft of the PEC on Wednesday with amounts outside the spending ceiling higher than expected and Lula’s speech this Thursday in which he repeated the need for social responsibility before the tax bill brought another day of stock market decline and rise of the dollar, repeating what had already happened last week.

“The market reaction is momentary. This will be clarified and overcome”, said Alckmin in conversation with some journalists.

Responsible for trying to circumvent the reaction of the financial market, the vice president-elect said that the government will indeed have fiscal responsibility and will discuss a new framework to replace the current spending ceiling, but stressed that the current moment is an emergency.

“It’s the emergency right now. The framework will be discussed,” she said. “There will be a surplus and debt reduction, but this cannot be done in 24 hours, it must be done with time”, she said.

The vice-president-elect also pointed out that the new government will take measures to reduce expenses, such as reviewing contracts and tax exemptions, and defended the tax reform as one of the main measures to be taken to help the country grow.

“In my assessment, the central issue is the tax reform, which makes the GDP grow”, he said, defending that it be approved in the shortest possible time, but without giving deadlines.