(Reuters) – Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services Geraldo Alckmin said on Monday that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva saved Brazilian democracy from a coup d’état and that the democratic system was gone. strengthened.

In a speech during a ministerial meeting that marks the 100th day of the beginning of the government, Alckmin also stated that the federal government promotes dialogue and that a “Council” should be installed in May, as a “government that talks more, makes less mistakes”.

(By Lisandra Paraguassu)