In an interview with CNN, the vice president says that the country should reduce the number of acronyms to “4 or 5”

The Vice President of the Republic and Minister of Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB)said this Friday (May 19, 2023) that he advocates political reform in Brazil. “Brazil is the champion of parties, right? It is absurd to have more than 20 political parties. I advocate political reform. Reduce this to a maximum of 4 or 5”. The statement was made in an interview with the program “Caminhos com Abílio Diniz”, on CNN.