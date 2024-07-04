Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 13:37

Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), Geraldo Alckmin, said this Thursday, the 4th, that he is in favor of including weapons in the selective tax. The report on the regulation of the tax reform released this morning kept this item out of the list of products that will be overtaxed with the so-called “sin tax”. Congressman Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) stated that the decision on including weapons in the selective tax will be left to the College of Leaders or to the Plenary.

“I am against taking away the selective tax weapon, I think it is a mistake, we have to exempt food from taxes,” said Alckmin after participating in an event in Salto (SP). When asked about the debate surrounding the exemption of meat from the new consumption tax, the vice president simply responded that it would be “much better” to exempt food from taxes.

“It is much better to reduce the tax on food… it is proven that the more weapons there are, the more homicides there are,” said the minister, without going into details.

In the report on the main text of the Tax Regulation, the deputies kept meat off the list of items in the national basic food basket that will receive full tax exemption. According to the report, proteins will only receive a 60% tax reduction.