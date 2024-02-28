Interim president says model was implemented to isolate white children from black children in the United States

The interim president and minister of Industry Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) said on Wednesday (Feb 28, 2024) that home teaching – homeschooling – is a proposal “racist” raised in the United States by white parents who wanted to isolate their children from the black community. When commenting on the government's actions to, according to him, improve education, Alckmin mentioned that the MEC (Ministry of Education) had focused on encouraging and regulating the model during the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “The MEC was over. What was there was homeschooling. This is a racist proposal that was invented in the United States because [diziam] 'look, if there are black people at school, my son won't go to school, he will study at home'. How can that be?” asked during an interview with the channel GloboNews.