The vice president stated that the project is good after meeting with the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana

The Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckminsaid this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) that he will talk to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to speed up the approval of the New High School project, which is awaiting analysis by congressmen.

The statement was made after Alckmin met with the Minister of Education, Camilo Santanain Brasilia.

Alckmin said: “I would say it is a good proposal, we hope that at the beginning of the year [seja aprovada]. I'm going to talk to President Lira, Arthur Lira, I think it's a good proposal. I'm going to talk to the rapporteur, Mendonça Filho, so we can move forward with this law.”

The proposal sent by the government had its urgency approved by deputies in December, but the plenary vote was postponed until 2024.