Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/03/2024 – 23:10

Vice-president Geraldo Alckmin repudiated this Friday night (1st) the attack by Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip against Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid, resulting in 104 deaths. As well as the Brazilian government itself Alckmin criticized the action and stated that it was an “inconceivable” situation.

“I was absolutely shocked by the news of the attack on Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, carried out by Israeli military forces, which killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more. Obstructing individuals' access to humanitarian aid is inconceivable from any perspective, and opening fire on civilians violates the most basic precepts of humanity,” he wrote in a post on social media. Echoing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Siva, Alckmin also appealed to the international community for an immediate ceasefire.

“Fighting for peace, as President Lula defends, is no longer an option, but an ethical imperative that must guide all efforts of the international community at this time. It is necessary to take the first step on the path to peace: an immediate ceasefire, release of hostages and entry of humanitarian assistance.”

Earlier, Lula proposed that the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) do a motion to the United Nations (UN) for an immediate end to the genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, imposed by the Israeli government. Lula spoke during the CELAC summit meeting, in Kingstown, in Saint Vincent de Grenadines.

“The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza demands from all of us the ability to say enough is enough to the collective punishment that the Israeli government imposes on the Palestinian people. People are dying in line to get food. The indifference of the international community is shocking,” said Lula.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Friday plans for a military airdrop of food and supplies into Gazaa day after the deaths of Palestinians queuing for aid drew attention to a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the coastal enclave.