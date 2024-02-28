Interim president declared that only those who defend the Constitution and elections are democrats, and that the opposite is a “coupist”

The interim president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) said on Wednesday night (28.Feb.2024) “have conviction” that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “Saved Democracy”. In an interview with GloboNewsAlckmin referred to investigations that point to an alleged attempted coup d'état in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to prevent the transition of power. “If they lost, they tried to stage a coup, imagine winning?”, he questioned. And he added: “Anyone who defends the Constitution, the election and the people is a Democrat. The opposite of this is a scam. Whether the coup was successful or not is another matter, but he is a scammer.”