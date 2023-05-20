Vice President says Lula, 77, is the “natural candidate” to run in the next election

The Minister of Industry and Commerce and Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), 70 years old, said he has no “no claim to be a candidate” in the next presidential election, which will be held on 2026. According to him, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), aged 77, is the “natural candidate” for the lawsuit. The statements were given in an interview on the program “Caminhos com Abilio Diniz” on CNN Brazil. “When you have re-election, the incumbent is the natural candidate. My objective is to work hard to help in this new moment of the economy”declared Alckmin.