Vice-president-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) announces this Monday, 14th, more names of members of the technical committees of the Transition Cabinet. Alckmin, transition coordinator, will make the announcement at 3 pm in São Paulo.

He spent Sunday, the 13th, with his family in Vale do Paraíba (SP), the region where he was born. This Friday, the 11th, Alckmin appointed economist Luciano Coutinho and television presenter Bela Gil to be part of the transition team of the government of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).