Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 18:26

Acting President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) said, at a campaign event for São Paulo Mayoral candidate Tabata Amaral (PSB), that it is worse for the fiscal authorities to increase the Selic rate than to reduce the spending freeze.

The government “released” R$1.7 billion in expenses in this year’s Budget this Friday, the 20th, through the bimonthly revenue and expenditure report. Although it increased the spending freeze by R$2.1 billion due to the growth of mandatory expenses, such as pensions, the improvement in the revenue projection led to the reversal of the R$3.8 billion contingency that had been made in July. The decision came as a surprise and generated criticism from economists.

Even so, Alckmin says that the government will meet the fiscal framework target this year. “The government is committed to meeting the fiscal framework. It will be met. There are still four months until the end of the year. The government will take all necessary measures to meet the fiscal framework.”

He responded to economists’ criticism and believes that the Selic rate at 10.75% is worse for the fiscal. “There is nothing worse for the fiscal than increasing the Selic rate. Each 1% is almost R$50 billion more per year (in debt). It is important to have fiscal responsibility, and the government is committed to complying with the fiscal framework.”

Furthermore, he did not fail to criticize the increase in the Selic rate this week, which went from 10.5% to 10.75%. “I think it is completely unnecessary. It is beside the point,” he said. “The argument is always fiscal, but this is detrimental to the fiscal. Each additional 1% of the interest rate costs R$48 billion per year. It cuts R$100 million, but it spends R$48 billion more to pay interest without any plausible justification. It is an exaggeration and, therefore, we are against it. Brazil does not deserve this. It is hurting the economy.”