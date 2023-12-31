Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/31/2023 – 12:28

The vice-president and minister of Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, said this Sunday, 31, that taxes on imports will pay for two new government measures: the Green Mobility and Innovation program (Mover) and accelerated depreciation.

Mover expands the sustainability requirements of the automotive fleet and stimulates the production of new technologies in the areas of mobility and logistics, expanding the old Rota 2030. The program aims to reduce carbon emissions from the automotive industry and will cost R$3.5 billion in 2024, of which R$2.9 billion was already in the Budget, according to Alckmin. The difference will be covered by the collection of taxes on the import of electric vehicles. In November, the federal government announced the gradual resumption of taxation on electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars purchased outside the country, starting in January 2024.

“Mover reduces IRPJ and CSLL, this will attract investments to Brazil”, stated the vice-president. According to him, the program stimulates productivity and will make the industry more modern. According to the vice president, this will place Brazil at the forefront of decarbonization.

“From 2027 onwards, we will see how much carbon footprint there is when vehicles are discarded”, declared Alckmin. The Mover program was established through a Provisional Measure, published this Saturday, the 30th, which has the force of law even before approval by Congress. “Mover starts at R$3.5 billion in 2024 and will rise until it reaches R$4.1 billion in 2028,” he stated.

Accelerated depreciation aims to encourage the exchange of machinery and equipment in the industry over the next two years. There will be R$3.4 billion deducted from the IRPJ and CSLL in the period, starting with R$1.7 billion in 2024. This would be financed by taxing imports of solar panels. Accelerated depreciation will act as an anticipation of revenue for companies. Every time it acquires a capital asset, the industry can deduct its value from future Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL) declarations. Under normal conditions, this reduction is gradual, carried out over up to 25 years, as the asset depreciates.

With the depreciation foreseen in the PL sent to Congress by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the reduction of machines acquired in 2024 can be done in just two stages – 50% in the first year, 50% in the second. The measure will apply to acquisitions made between January 1st and December 31st of next year.

“We intend to launch a second phase of Accelerated Depreciation in a few months,” said Alckmin. He stated that it is necessary to act for the country to grow faster.

Alckmin also praised the actions of President Lula and the Legislative Branch. In relation to the MP that eliminates the payroll tax exemption and provides for the gradual reburdening of sectors, he said he believes in the power of dialogue between the Powers.

“The government’s concern about exemption was about constitutionality and zero deficit”, he pointed out.

He said that 2023 was a good year, citing improvements in economic indicators such as the dollar rate and Brazil risk, in addition to the drop in interest rates. He also mentioned the increase in Brazilian exports.

“Lula is being very faithful, he spoke about inclusive development”, declared the vice president.