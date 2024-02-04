Herta Breslauer was called a “damn Zionist” and had a store vandalized in Arraial D'Ajuda (BA) on Friday (2.Feb)

The vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) repudiated this Sunday (Feb 4, 2024) the attack on Herta Breslauer, a Jewish merchant, in Arraial D'Ajude on the 6th (Feb 2). He said the woman was the target of “antisemitic insults”. “This type of behavior is absolutely unacceptable, especially in a country like Brazil, known for its cultural diversity and tolerance.”, he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Herta was called “damn Zionist” It is “child killer” by Ana Maria Neiva, who also vandalized her store.