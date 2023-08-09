“MC Chuchu”, wrote an internet user; “The music scene combined with the crime scene?” asked another.

the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) published on their profiles on social networks, on Tuesday (8.Aug.2023), the recording of a meeting with hip-hop artists. In some photos, the politician appears with a cap with a straight brim, characteristic of the movement, and it became a joke on the networks: “MC Chuchu”, wrote one netizen.

In the 2002 elections, when he was running for governor of São Paulo, Alckmin was called “chayote popsicle” by columnist José Simão, from the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. The nickname, which means bland, stuck.

Alckmin received the activist and MC Rafael Rafuagi, author of the book “Practical Theory, the history of youths in social engineering”, about peripheral youths. “Music is art and political expression, a way of expressing our feelings and raising awareness in society of injustices that need to be corrected.”, wrote the vice president.

Journalist Cláudia Maciel also participated in the meeting. She asked the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sign a decree recognizing hip-hop culture in the country. On Friday (11.Aug), the genre completes 50 years.