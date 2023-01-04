Vice President and now Minister Geraldo Alckmin (Development, Industry, Commerce and Services) defended greater participation of the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) to strengthen the economy.

In an interview to the press, this Wednesday (4.jan.2022), Alckmin said that the bank is “vital” to stimulate investment. The institution will be subordinated to his ministry and will be chaired by the former minister Aloizio Mercadante.

Alckmin also defended the creation of conditions for the reduction of interest rates.“The BNDES is a development bank. So, it supports investment. We need lower interest rates for everyone, but there is a need to encourage more investment, as it generates jobs and income, and also for exports”.

The minister also said that one of the items on the agenda to be implemented by the ministry is the reduction in the cost of capital.

He also advocated reducing the deadline for registering trademarks and patents as a way to attract a lot of investment in research and development.