Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 18:30

The acting president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), avoided creating a big deal about the news that the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, approved this Saturday, 9th, the plea bargain request of Mauro Cid, former -aide-de-camp to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In an interview with Radio GauchaAlckmin did not mention the former president or Mauro Cid and only defended the broad right to defense and justice

“Democracy is a very important value”, highlighted Alckmin. “What we want is for there to be the right to defense and for there to be justice”, he continued without elaborating on the subject.

Mauro Cid, who had been imprisoned since May at the Army Police Battalion, in Brasília, was released on provisional release this Saturday afternoon, the 9th, after having his request for a plea bargain approved. The military is directly involved in several investigations that have worried former president Bolsonaro.

The investigations surrounding Cid range from alleged fraud with his former boss’s vaccination card, such as the leak of confidential data on the electronic voting machine, as well as involvement in the sale of jewelry presented to the Brazilian government and diverted from the presidential collection. Even investigations involving the January 8th coup demonstrations surround the military.

Although the accusation caused panic among members of the PL, Bolsonaro’s lawyers went public to minimize the case.

Mauro Cid’s accusation refers to the digital militia investigation and all related investigations. Released, the soldier will now have to comply with alternative precautionary measures such as the use of an electronic ankle bracelet.