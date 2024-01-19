Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/19/2024 – 21:41

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB-SP) dealt with the fact that he will be on a different platform than President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the election for the Mayor of São Paulo. He will support Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), while the PT member will campaign for Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP)

In December, Lula expressed discomfort with criticisms that Tabata had made towards Boulos and, addressing Alckmin in a ministerial meeting, asked that there be an effort for parties within the government base to reach an agreement for the municipal election in the largest number of cities possible.

After meeting with members of the PSB in São Paulo this Friday, the 19th, the vice-president, however, said that there is no reason for a fight and that it is normal for the big parties to nominate candidates in the first round. “Politics is ethics. There is no politics without ethics and civility. Everyone wants the common good and the paths are different. One here, one there. There is no reason to have a fight”, said the vice president. “Then, in the second round, check who got there.”

He also praised Tabata, saying that she is “very prepared” and that it will be an honor to support her as more women are needed to “improve and elevate Brazilian politics”. “I will be very happy with her being a candidate and being able to modestly help her.”

“An honor is being able to learn from Geraldo Alckmin, someone who knows the dilemmas of São Paulo and Brazil and who has done so much for our political history. What a joy and what a responsibility to walk alongside you!”, replied the PSB pre-candidate on X (formerly Twitter). Both meet this Friday night to record a podcast about the law sanctioned by Lula that created a savings account for high school students.

Alckmin's insistence on Tabata's candidacy, despite Lula's request, is seen as a movement to return to political life in São Paulo. He has told interlocutors that it is very unlikely that he will be chosen to be Lula's vice-president in 2026. In this scenario, allies place Alckmin as a competitive candidate for the government of São Paulo or even for the Senate.

According to an AtlasIntel survey released on December 31st of last year, Tabata Amaral is in fourth place with 6.2% of voting intentions. The leader is Boulos, with 29.5%, followed by the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP), who has 18% and is technically tied with Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), with 17.6%. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%.