Deputy Cláudio Cajado has been talking to party benches to discuss changes in the original text presented by the government

The rapporteur for the new fiscal framework in the Chamber, Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA), will have a meeting with Vice President Geraldo Alckmin on Thursday (May 11, 2023) to discuss the project. The meeting will be at 9 am, in the office of the Vice-Presidency. The deputy admitted on Tuesday (May 9, 2023) that he should only finalize his report next week. He awaits the government’s feedback on the changes it intends to make to the original proposal, such as the inclusion of some type of sanction in case of non-compliance with the rules.