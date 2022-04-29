Music is expensive on the left and talks about workers taking power; newly affiliated to the PSB, Alckmin has a conservative history

The former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), of conservative history, heard and applauded this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) music identified with socialist and communist movements that talk about workers taking power and sharing the wealth.

the song says “well united let us make in this final fight a land without masters, the international” and “you will soon see that our bullets are for our generals”among other watchwords.

It is known as “The International”. It was presented at the event as the anthem of the Socialist International. Read the full letter on hereand listen to the song on here.

Alckmin was on the stage of the Constituent Congress of the Self-Reform of the PSB, the party he joined on March 23 to be vice on the plate on which Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will run for the Presidency of the Republic. The PT also attended.

The song was played at this event, after the National Anthem.

Some of the politicians who surrounded Alckmin at the ceremony sang. The former governor did not. He looked down and smiled at various points in the performance, and clapped at the end.

The Lula-Alckmin ticket will be launched on May 7, in São Paulo.

PT members have avoided calling the act of launching the pre-candidacy for fear that the Electoral Justice will understand it as an early campaign. They must refer to the event as the beginning of a movement.

Lula leads the polls of voting intentions. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), however, will seek reelection and has regained popularity.