The former toucan and now vice president-elect would have the ability to dialogue with the market in a more pleasant way

the president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) once again considered the name of the elected vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) for the Ministry of Finance this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022). Previously favorite, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) lost strength for being seen with reservations by the business community and for not being recognized even by allies as a skillful political articulator.

The good reactions about the possible appointment of the former minister of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) José Múcio Monteiro to the Ministry of Defense provoked the resurgence of Alckmin’s name to be Minister of Finance. Zé Múcio, as he is known, is seen as someone who can help to pacify Lula’s relationship with the Armed Forces, which are very much identified with President Jair Bolsonaro. He was even praised by the vice president, General Hamilton Mourão.

In this context, Alckmin would have the ability to dialogue with the market in a more pleasant way. The fact that he is not a PT member (he was a member of the PSDB for 33 years and is now a member of the PSB) would already be a great advance in relation to Haddad, considered a “root PT member” and still seen with reservations by Faria Lima.

THE Alckmin’s eventual nomination to the Treasury could make room for Haddad in the Ministry of Planning – which will be recreated. There would be a repetition of the formula used by Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) when he took over the Planalto for the first time, in 1995.

When he came to power, the toucan put the orthodox Pedro Malan in Finance and the developmentalist José Serra in Planning. FHC arbitrated the conflicts between the two, almost always agreeing with Malan.

Lula does not intend to have a “superminister” in his team like he had with Antonio Palocci in 2002, for example. The idea of ​​concentrating economic decisions in his hands was designed during the pre-election campaign. He himself will dictate the course of the country’s economic policy.

In this way, if the petista uses a strategy of 2 almost antagonistic names in the economy, will send a clear message to the market if it signals that it will always end up deciding in favor of Alckmin’s positions in the Treasury.