Vice President and Minister of Industry is well and with mild symptoms, according to advisor

The vice president and minister Geraldo Alckmin (Industry) was diagnosed with covid-19. He will be away from commitments on Monday (April 1, 2024). The politician's advisors stated that he is well and has mild symptoms. The information was released this Sunday (March 31, 2024).

For now, only Monday's work is cancelled. Alckmin will remain at home to recover, as per doctor's orders, according to the press office.