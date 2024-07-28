Vice-president, who is a doctor, provided first aid to a passenger who had a blood pressure spike

The Vice President and Minister of Industry, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who is a doctor, provided assistance this Saturday (27.Jul.2024) to a passenger who became ill on a flight from Brasília to São Paulo. passenger had a blood pressure spike. She was treated by Alckmin and two doctors who were on the plane. The vice president went to the capital of São Paulo for the convention that made his co-religionist, federal deputy, official Tabata Amaralin the race for Mayor of São Paulo.