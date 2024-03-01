Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 22:13

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) helped a man who had a sudden illness during a federal government event in Manaus, capital of Amazonas, this Friday, 1st. A doctor by training, he measured the pulse and helped lift an employee from Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC) who suffered a drop in blood pressure.

Alckmin is the acting President of the Republic, since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is on an international trip, and was fulfilling an agenda at the Superintendency of the Manaus Free Zone (Suframa) when an employee of Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC ) went to the ground after having a pressure drop.

In the recording, made by people who were at the event, the vice president appears measuring the man's pulse and helping him to get up. According to the newspaper The globethe man was taken to a chair that was in a more airy place.

Alckmin, who also serves as Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce in the Lula government, has a degree in Medicine from the University of Taubaté and a specialist in anesthesiology from the Hospital do Servidor Público do Estado de São Paulo. The vice-president has also worked as an acupuncturist and is a member of the São Paulo Academy of Medicine.

In February last year, Alckmin vaccinated Lula with a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine during an event by the Ministry of Health that launched a government program that sought to increase vaccination coverage in the country.