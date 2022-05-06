The former governor of São Paulo, likely vice president with Lula, will participate in the video event

Former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) has covid and will participate in a virtual way in the launch of the pre-candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Presidency of the Republic by videoconference this Saturday (7.May) .2022). Alckmin will be the vice on the plate.

He informed the PT leadership about his diagnosis this Friday morning (May 6, 2022) by telephone.