Estadão Content
08/25/2024 – 20:15

One day after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asked for votes for Guilherme Boulos, PSOL candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) entered the race in the capital of São Paulo this Sunday, the 25th, as an electoral agent for Tabata Amaral, PSB candidate. This weekend, the second since the beginning of the electoral campaign, marked the official entry of Lula and Alckmin into the elections in São Paulo, with both occupying different platforms in the contest.

Accompanied by Alckmin (PSB), Tabata attended Sunday mass at the Nossa Senhora Achiropita Parish, located in the Bixiga neighborhood, in the city center. After the celebration, a private dinner was scheduled in the church cafeteria and the traditional Achiropita Festival, which celebrates Italian culture and cuisine. Tabata’s vice-mayoral candidate, teacher Lúcia França, was also present at the events.

The most recent Datafolha poll, published last week, shows Tabata in fifth place, with 8% of voting intentions, compared to 7% in the previous survey. According to the poll, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) has 23%; influencer Pablo Marçal (PRTB), 21%; and mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), 19%. Since the margin of error is three percentage points, either way, the three candidates are technically tied.

On Saturday, the 24th, Lula participated in two rallies alongside Boulos, one in Campo Limpo and the other in São Miguel Paulista, located in the south and east zones of São Paulo, respectively. The events were marked by criticism of the current mayor Ricardo Nunes and the influencer Pablo Marçal, in addition to requests for votes for Boulos. In his speech, the president sent a message to his own party and to the others who support the ticket. “We have to treat Boulos not as a candidate of the PSOL, but as a candidate of the PT, the PSOL, the PCdoB, the PV, the PDT, of all the parties,” he said.

Clash with Marçal

Since the first electoral debate, held by Band TV Earlier this month, Tabata has been standing out in her clashes with Marçal. Both members of her campaign and political analysts believe that the PSB candidate has been doing well in these clashes, while Boulos and Nunes have faced more difficulties in dealing with the PTB candidate. In the debate, Tabata was the first to reveal Marçal’s conviction for qualified theft.

She has also been taking legal action against the influencer. The most recent victory in the legal arena occurred this weekend. The Electoral Court partially accepted, on a preliminary basis, the lawsuit filed by the PSB, which requested the temporary suspension of Marçal’s social media accounts. Since Saturday, the 24th, the influencer has lost access to his social media accounts, which together have almost 20 million followers. His lawyers have filed an appeal to suspend the injunction.