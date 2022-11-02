The vice president-elect and coordinator of the transition of government, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), will meet with the budget’s general rapporteur, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), on Thursday (3.Nov.2022). The meeting will be in Brasilia. According to the emedebista’s advice, members of the PT bench in Congress and the senator elected by Piauí, Wellington Dias (EN), participate.

Dias was chosen by the elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), to take the demands of the new government to the budget rapporteur. He will head a working group that also includes deputies Rui Falcão (PT-SP) and José Guimarães (PT-CE), in addition to Aloizio Mercadante, who coordinated Lula’s program.

According to the note released this Tuesday (Nov. 1), the meeting will take place at 10:30 am and a conversation with journalists is planned after the meeting. Senators will also participate in the conversation. Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) and the deputies Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), Enio Verri (PT-PR) and Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS).

The new government will buy time if it manages to give the 2023 Budget a form closer to what it thinks is ideal.

Wellington Days is one of those listed to take on a ministry in the economic area. Also mentioned for the area is the deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP).

According to PT members heard by the Power 360the reason why he was the chosen one is the proximity with Marcelo Castro. Both are from Piauí and political allies.

The PT announced this Tuesday (Nov. 1) that Alckmin will coordinate the transition of government. The former toucan is a recent ally of Lula. The approximation of both took place throughout 2021, brokered by Fernando Haddad (PT), Márcio França (PSB) and Gabriel Chalita.

Alckmin has a conservative and anti-PT background. Over the months, however, he adapted well to his new political environment and became one of Lula’s most listened to allies.

The group coordinated by the vice president-elect will be responsible for gathering information on the situation of the federal government in the most diverse areas and preparing Lula’s political alliance to assume power.

Lulistas will have up to 50 commissioned positions to house the members of the transition team, according to the current rules. Work should start in Brasília on Thursday (3.Nov.2022).